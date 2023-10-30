'Looks like refugee detention centre': Tenant hits back after landlord told her to 'endure' living in HDB flat under renovation

But one woman said she dreads going back to her home located in the East every day, after it has dragged on longer than expected.

In a Xiaohongshu post on Sunday (Oct 29), Purvis, who posted that she is paying around $800 a month for a common room, said that she nowBesides the lack of quiet time, Purvis also faces trouble breathing in the flat due to the accumulated dust from the renovation works.Before the renovation works to the living room and kitchen had commenced, Purvis's landlord of two years said that the flat would still be habitable.

"I later asked the if it is normal for people living in the house while it is under renovation," she said.Purvis said the landlord has not collected rent from her while the flat is under renovation, while telling her to "endure" the inconvenience.She said: "My housemate also asked the landlord for help after her room had no electricity."My housemate then lived in complete darkness until 5am the next day. headtopics.com

All you need to know about HDB rental prices and latest rental transactions in 2023The rental market of Singapore's HDB in 2023 has undergone substantial changes. Housing in Singapore, as one may expect, has seen some drastic shifts, particularly with rental prices hitting all-time highs. The article focuses on the details of the HDB rental market with the information needed by prospective tenants and property owners. Read more ⮕

Fire breaks out in Punggol HDB flat: 3 residents, 1 firefighter brought to hospitalSINGAPORE — Three residents and a firefighter were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Punggol. When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 326A Sumang Walk at about 2.10am on Saturday morning (Oct 28). When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, the occupants... Read more ⮕

2023 to be a record-breaking year for million-dollar flat transactionspstrongAs of 27 October, 369 million-dollar HDB flats have exchanged hands./strong/p pThe HDB resale market is likely to break its 2022 record for million-dollar flat transactions. Read more ⮕

Can't hold it in? Elderly man caught on CCTV urinating at Delta Road HDB flat corridorThere's no defying nature's call, it seems. An elderly man was caught on camera urinating at the staircase at Block 48 Lower Delta Road on Tuesday (Oct 24), reported Shin Min Daily News. A CCTV video footage of him in the act shows him unzipping his pants after walking out of the lift and relieving himself at the railing along... Read more ⮕

Exploring the multifaceted appeal of Bukit Merah beyond the record sale of a $1.45m flatBukit Merah, nestled in the heart of Singapore, has recently made an ATH sale of a five-room HDB flat for S$1.45 million! But what sets this vibrant town apart is far beyond its record-breaking real estate transactions (a whole block also collectively produced S$7 million in transactions). Read more ⮕

Couple fell into rental scam despite inspecting house twice and verifying real estate agent’s licenseMrs Wang saw a Facebook advert for a three-room HDB flat for rent in the Toa Payoh area. Interested, she contacted the agent on WhatsApp - a man who claimed to be employed by real estate firm Propnex. Read more ⮕