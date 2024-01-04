Look Ahead 2024: A busy agenda in what's set to be Singapore's most politically significant year in last 2 decades

In what promises to be one of the most politically significant years in the last two decades, Singaporeans can expect several milestones to be fulfilled before Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hands over the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. After a turbulent and eventful 2023, TODAY takes a look at what's in store for the next 12 months.

Singapore aims to provide value to Beijing, says Deputy Prime MinisterDeputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasizes the need for Singapore to provide value to Beijing, particularly in areas where the city-state has strengths, such as organizing housing estates and neighborhoods for an ageing population.

11 opposition parties gather for discussion ahead of Singapore's General ElectionLeaders of 11 opposition parties in Singapore gathered at the Singapore Democratic Party's new headquarters to discuss various issues and exchange ideas ahead of the upcoming General Election. They emphasized the need for the opposition to win more seats to prevent changes to the Constitution.

Singapore's Economy Grows 1.2% in 2023, PM Lee Highlights Challenges AheadSingapore's economy grew 1.2% in 2023, avoiding a recession, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message for 2024. However, he highlighted the challenges ahead due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Look Ahead 2024: Amid global tensions and uncertain job market, youth urged to stay agile by upskillingWith global political tensions and economic uncertainty in 2023 carrying over into the new year, experts say the job market in the year ahead is uncertain but young workers can look out for some bright spots. After a turbulent and eventful 2023, TODAY takes a look at what's in store for the next 12 months. The second instalment of our four-part Look Ahead series looks at labour trends this year and what this means for young jobseekers.

Singapore's Hotel and Retail Sectors Expected to Perform Strongly in 2024Prime hotel, retail and rental accommodation sectors are expected to perform strongly next year in Singapore, according to Savills. The tourism rebound is seen as the major driver of opportunities in premium hotels and quality retail outlets. Savills remains bullish on Singapore's prime rental residential segment.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Strengthens Political Grip with New Cabinet Line-upAfter a bumpy first year in power and challenges from a feisty opposition, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's new Cabinet line-up reflects his strengthened political grip. His challenge now is to deliver on economic reforms, says CNA's Leslie Lopez.

