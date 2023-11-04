Local musician Melvin Ong dies at 32 after battle with lung cancer

Mr Melvin Ong faced death with equanimity, taking care to leave voice logs and blog posts for the soon-to-be bereaved, his brother said. SINGAPORE – Local musician Melvin Ong, who became a prominent paraplegic after a stage accident left him paralysed in 2019, died on Tuesday of lung cancer. He was 32. Ong was the frontman of the three-piece metal band Hrvst (pronounced harvest), known in the alternative music scene for their “big” sound and riotous compositions.

“Ask anyone, they’ll tell you he was the best screamer in Singapore,” said former Hrvst guitarist Sanjay Mohan.In 2019, the band were performing at the Esplanade Annexe Studio when Ong fell off the stage and fractured his spine in two places. The freak accident left him paralysed from the neck down. The band had been on the verge of a European tour, buoyed by the increasing attention on Ong’s emotive vocals, said Mohan. But the fall ended Hrvst’s run on the stage and the trio called it quits in 2021. Three years after his fall, Ong was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer – the disease that would claim his life.The pair co-wrote Hrvst’s songs and revelled in writing music “wrongly”, often stringing discordant notes together, gleefully rucking the line between sound and melody, said Mohan.Unable to lift the bass or unleash his throaty shouts after his accident, Ong still persisted in making musi

