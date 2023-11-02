Local cafe chain Surrey Hills Grocer will have Melbourne's famous The Pancake Parlour stacks at new outlet

“It took me a year to convince them,” said Surrey Hills founder Pang Gek Teng, 34, of her collaboration with Pancake Parlour. This marks the first overseas venture by the family-run Australian business established in 1965, which owns 11 outlets in Melbourne. The chain is known for its buttermilk pancakes served with a wide variety of sweet and savoury toppings.“Sincerity. I sent them photos and write-ups (recounting) my five years of memories of Pancake Parlour,” said the entrepreneur, laughing.

Backed by years of experience working with Australian food businesses, Pang immediately thought of approaching the famous pancake chain when planning for the new outlet. “I had to think of ways to attract people from beyond the Woodleigh area to visit and Pancake Parlour came to mind,” she shared.

Surrey Hills chefs with Pancake Parlour’s senior executive Serge Meiers (centre). (Photo: Surrey Hills Grocer)The Surrey Hills team sent Lim Wei Kan (right in the picture above) and Chan Chen Hooi (left in the picture above), head chefs from the Woodleigh and Raffles City outlets, to the Pancake Parlour headquarters in Melbourne for two weeks to learn how to make their signature pancakes.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of The Woodleigh Mall, this outlet will be Surrey Hills’ most spacious one to date. The chain has two other locations at ION Orchard and Raffles City – its first outlet at Upper Jurong Road closed recently after its lease expired.The cafe’s decor is inspired by a heritage steam train that runs in Mornington, a town near Melbourne. We’re told the team will be installing a handmade model train that will be chugging around the cafe’s ceiling soon.

