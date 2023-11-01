Local brand plans to launch new social enterprise to help people with special needs find employment

The initiative is designed to provide a platform for individuals with special needs and their families to engage in the preparation and sale of gourmet ready-to-eat food, thus addressing the ongoing challenges these individuals face in securing meaningful employment.

Sinstant, a thriving start-up with operations in both Singapore and Hong Kong, has gained recognition for producing gourmet ready-to-eat meals crafted by renowned Michelin chefs. The new programme will not only bolster their existing line-up but also contribute to the betterment of society.

Under this innovative programme, individuals with special needs will undergo training in food preparation and food hygiene courses. Once certified, they will actively participate in both the preparation and sale of ready-to-eat meals, all proudly bearing the Sinstant brand.The choice of ready-to-eat food as the programme’s focus is attributed to its precise ingredient ratios and seasoning levels, ensuring ease of mastering and consistent food quality.

Sinstant has devised an equitable financial model to distribute the proceeds of these food sales. The earnings will be divided evenly among Sinstant, individuals with special needs, donors, and participating charitable organizations.

This distribution model aims to prevent donation fatigue among generous contributors who may, at times, feel unrewarded for their support. By rewarding donors who choose to participate, the programme establishes a sustainable cycle of giving, encouraging ongoing support for individuals with special needs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Local TikToker gets her South Korean husband to try half-boiled eggsEveryone eats eggs. But not everyone has them the Singaporean way – half-boiled, with drops of dark soya sauce, and slurped from a saucer. So when local TikToker Felicia Song brought her South Korean husband to a coffee shop for breakfast recently, his...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Experimental AI platform set up to ensure apps developed in S’pore suit local contextIt will have standardised evaluation tests to guide companies to set up guard rails against bias or errors. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Recent photos of Louis Koo, 53, have people saying he looks 'made out of plastic'But he’s still gold at the box office right?

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 'It’s okay to seek help': Why do people in Singapore struggle with mental health issues?“In a mental health journey, the struggle isn't like a straight line. It goes up and down,” a university student dealing with various mental health conditions from a young age told CNA podcast Heart of the Matter.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: 126 people investigated for alleged involvement in illegal horse bettingCash amounting to over $69,000, an array of mobile phones and horse betting paraphernalia were seized. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: 126 people investigated for alleged involvement in illegal horse bettingThe police are probing 126 people for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities. The 120 men and six women, aged between 20 and 87, were rounded up after islandwide operations over two weeks in October, the police said in a statement on...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕