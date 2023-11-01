Local brand plans to launch new social enterprise to help people with special needs find employment

The initiative is designed to provide a platform for individuals with special needs and their families to engage in the preparation and sale of gourmet ready-to-eat food, thus addressing the ongoing challenges these individuals face in securing meaningful employment.
Sinstant, a thriving start-up with operations in both Singapore and Hong Kong, has gained recognition for producing gourmet ready-to-eat meals crafted by renowned Michelin chefs. The new programme will not only bolster their existing line-up but also contribute to the betterment of society.
Under this innovative programme, individuals with special needs will undergo training in food preparation and food hygiene courses. Once certified, they will actively participate in both the preparation and sale of ready-to-eat meals, all proudly bearing the Sinstant brand.The choice of ready-to-eat food as the programme’s focus is attributed to its precise ingredient ratios and seasoning levels, ensuring ease of mastering and consistent food quality.
Sinstant has devised an equitable financial model to distribute the proceeds of these food sales. The earnings will be divided evenly among Sinstant, individuals with special needs, donors, and participating charitable organizations.
This distribution model aims to prevent donation fatigue among generous contributors who may, at times, feel unrewarded for their support. By rewarding donors who choose to participate, the programme establishes a sustainable cycle of giving, encouraging ongoing support for individuals with special needs.
