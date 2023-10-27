'Living the life': Influencer Miki Rai enjoys Changi Airport's private terminal experience

Influencer Miki Rai managed to experience something unique at this elite private terminal located at Changi Airport.

Calling itself Changi's best kept secret, JetQuay provides travellers with exclusive VIP treatment for a hassle-free airport experience. On Friday (Oct 27), Miki posted a 52-second long TikTok video of her JetQuay experience, before her flight out of Singapore.To say it's a different world from the manic chaos in an airport terminal is an understatement."I walked in to a massive spread of food and they even told me that I could order more if I wanted," she said.

On top of the assortment of fruits and pastries, the Singapore-centric snacks, such as White Rabbit Creamy Candy and Mala prawn crackers, was a nice touch.amenities to bring on the plane. This was something of a lifesaver as Miki had recently lost her travel pillow. headtopics.com

Having the experience of a personal butler must've been a unique one, especially one who's just as professional as he is friendly. "I call him the triple B, a butler, a bodyguard and a bestie," Miki said enthusiastically of her personal butler, Thiren.her in a buggy, dropping her off at the boarding gate."I'm completely dumbfounded by the amount of legroom I have," she quipped.She found travel essentials such as slippers, lotion, lip balm and facial mist, and funnily likened the feeling to opening presents on Christmas morning.

'Took my very first shot': Influencer Miki Rai pops her clubbing cherry at Marquee with bestie DJ Sonia Chew

