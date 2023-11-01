Little free library started by doctor for fun in Tampines is thriving and has since 'exploded'

Dr Colin Lim told Stomp that he started his library in Tampines in 2019 after being introduced to the Little Free Library movement in the United States during his travels.The library started as a beach house-inspired structure located near Dr Lim's clinic but has since expanded organically thanks to the donation of shelves by residents and town council workers in the area.

He shared photos with Stomp of how it looked like when he first set it up to how it has since 'exploded'."I did it for myself as I had always wanted something like this."I didn't depend on anyone for the upkeep, maintenance and stocking of the library but it is gratifying to see people pitching in."

This is in contrast to the troubles the community library in Boon Lay faced, from people stealing books and shelves to children making a mess and treating the library like a playground."Donations are frequent and almost daily and it's always a pleasure to discover some gems there," he said."I'd rather people take and don't return so that it frees up more space for books to be added.

He noticed that copies of the Financial Times Weekend are always promptly snatched up as soon as he leaves them at the library after reading.There are also some hidden gems such as signed copies of books by local authors.

Dr Lim recently managed to pick up a brand new copy of Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Korean writer Cho Nam-ju for himself. For those familiar with geocaching, a global treasure hunt-like activity, there is even a cache at the library. Dr Lim said it was left long ago and filled with figurines and Filipino Pesos.

