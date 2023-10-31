LIST: Condo launches in November homebuyers should look out for

The 23-storey condo will offer one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. Its 193 two-bedders make up most of the units. The 99-year leasehold development is within walking distance to the Lentor MRT station and Hillock Park.
It also enjoys proximity to condos such as Lentor Hills Residences, Lentor Modern and Thomson Grove and supermarkets like ACE Marketplace and Angel Supermart. Since Hillock Green is close to schools like MapleBear Preschool Upper Thomson, MAGIC, and My Canopy Montessori, the development may be a good option for families with children.
The development boasts of a modern Eden, Grand Clubhouse, Adventure Play for kids, karaoke room, state-of-the-art indoor gymnasium, 50-m infinity pool, and Spa Seats and Spa Alcove.The mixed-used development comprises a 38-storey residential tower above a two-storey retail podium. J’den will mark the first private residential project launched in Jurong Gateway in a decade.
The development has been open for preview since 22 July, and sales booking started on 5 August. Preview for the property began on 28 October.The project, expected to be completed in 2028, offers 368 units ranging from 527 square feet (sq ft) for one-bedroom to 1,485 sq ft for a four-bedroom unit. Unit prices start at $2,100 per sq ft.
We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.2.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕
Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: STForeignDesk | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕