Limo taxi driver charges tourists $100 for 3km ride, gets caught lying about cash machine not working

The incident occurred during the Token 2049 cryptocurrency conference that was held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Sept 18 and 19. In the video, five men, including Runefelt, are seen trying to hail a taxi or book a private hire vehicle to take them to the hotel in Chinatown.

When the group approaches the limousine taxi driver, whose face is censored, he tells them: “It’s very jam over there. It will be $100.” One person in the group then suggests booking a private hire vehicle. They get one almost immediately for $20.

But they put the wrong pick-up address as Marina Bay Sands Tower 1 and their ride does not arrive where they are. And although the two locations are separated by Bayfront Avenue, the men decide not to walk over as they are short of time.When they arrive at their destination, the group decides to pay for the ride by credit card but the driver is shown saying: “Card machine is not functioning.”

Runefelt then tells the driver: “I don’t think that's true, you just make less money. But this is actually the card we’re going to use for today.”According to the video, a signboard in the taxi states that an hourly booking for the vehicle starts at $100.He apologised for the behaviour of the taxi driver who asked for $100: “I am sorry that such a bad experience happened to you in our country.

However, another person said the group paid a high price only because they did not want to cross the road to get to the other private hire vehicle that was charging $20.Passenger shocked to be charged unreflected $10 booking fee for taxi booked via Gojek app

