Lil Nas X slammed for dressing as bloody tampon for Halloween

His comments section has been filing with outraged and disgusted posts, mostly from women, asking him everything from "Why?" to branding him disgusting. One said: "I enjoy this look but the fact that you personally have never experienced the stigma, shame or pain involved with having a period makes me pause and think… But why though?"

Another branded his move "misogynistic" while another critic hit out: "Gay men often think they can get a pass without realising they can be equally misogynistic… it’s not up to cis men to make light of things like this."

Yet another outraged fan said: "Lil Nas X dressing up as a bloody tampon is the most annoying thing I’ve seen tonight. He does nothing except romanticise things that give women pain."Lil Nas X — born Montero Lamar Hill — is renowned for his shock outfits, and famously covered his body with silver paint and crystals for the Met Gala 2023.

Last month he was forced to arrive late to the premiere of his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero due to an alleged bomb threat during the Toronto International Film Festival. The special screening at the event was intended to take place at 10pm local time but as the rapper arrived at the premiere organisers were made aware of a phoned-in warning that was designed to target the Grammy winner for being "a black queer artist".

The star’s arrival on the red carpet was delayed by 20 minutes as security searched the Roy Thomson Hall theatre before announcing there was "not a credible threat".

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumesActors were dressed in other costumes apart from the usual cast of superhero and sexy villain costumes. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Halloween revellers throng Shanghai, some wearing costumes seen as a protest to China policiesIt was a rare showcase of free expression as police looked on. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: #trending: 1990s fashion as ‘retro’ Halloween costumes in US makes millennials feel oldTEXAS, UNITED STATES — How can you tell that you're now old or what Gen Zs coin as "ancient"?

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: In Pictures: Halloween celebrations around the worldRead more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Samurai trash collectors clean Tokyo streets after Halloween revelsTOKYO - Trash collectors in samurai costumes took to Tokyo's streets on Wednesday, theatrically wielding garbage tongs and flicking litter left from an evening of Halloween revelry into wicker baskets on their backs. Dressed in hats and boldly patterned black-and-white...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Heidi Klum takes 6 hours and 10 Cirque du Soleil artists to create Halloween costumeHeidi Klum took six hours and 10 Cirque du Soleil artists to create her peacock Halloween costume. The 50-year-old model — whose annual spooky party is the stuff of legend — wanted to create 'something very elaborate' for the season after dressing as a 'minimal kind of rainworm' for her 2022 bash, and she was flanked by backup dancers in...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕