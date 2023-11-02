Lil Nas X slammed for dressing as bloody tampon for Halloween

His comments section has been filing with outraged and disgusted posts, mostly from women, asking him everything from "Why?" to branding him disgusting. One said: "I enjoy this look but the fact that you personally have never experienced the stigma, shame or pain involved with having a period makes me pause and think… But why though?"
Another branded his move "misogynistic" while another critic hit out: "Gay men often think they can get a pass without realising they can be equally misogynistic… it’s not up to cis men to make light of things like this."
Yet another outraged fan said: "Lil Nas X dressing up as a bloody tampon is the most annoying thing I’ve seen tonight. He does nothing except romanticise things that give women pain."Lil Nas X — born Montero Lamar Hill — is renowned for his shock outfits, and famously covered his body with silver paint and crystals for the Met Gala 2023.
Last month he was forced to arrive late to the premiere of his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero due to an alleged bomb threat during the Toronto International Film Festival. The special screening at the event was intended to take place at 10pm local time but as the rapper arrived at the premiere organisers were made aware of a phoned-in warning that was designed to target the Grammy winner for being "a black queer artist".
The star’s arrival on the red carpet was delayed by 20 minutes as security searched the Roy Thomson Hall theatre before announcing there was "not a credible threat".
Singapore Headlines
