Lift technician jailed after construction worker bleeds to death

A lift technician in Singapore has been jailed for five months after his negligence led to the death of a construction worker. The technician, Wong Ser Yong, pleaded guilty to a negligent act that resulted in the worker, Hossain Mohammad Sahid, bleeding to death in a lift shaft. Wong was hired by TK Elevator to repair loose panels in a passenger lift. The court heard that Wong was not trained in handling lifts and miscommunication led to the lift moving up and trapping Sahid's arm.





