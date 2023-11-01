HEAD TOPICS

Life Listens: New music from Taylor Swift, Taemin, Blink-182, Dick Lee and Brent Faiyaz

straits_times2 min.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) includes previously unreleased songs, like some reportedly about former beau Harry Styles. Read more at straitstimes.com.

News Source

STRAITS_TIMES

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the fourth re-recorded album by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and features songs originally released in 2014. PHOTO: REPUBLIC RECORDS Cementing her gift for storytelling, these tracks could very well have been part of the original line-up and were probably left out due to the need for brevity.

With lyrics that speak of a toxic and abusive relationship seemingly from the point of view of the party inflicting harm, the video possesses the eerie undertones of a psychological thriller. Guilty’s dance choreography includes a move where Taemin reaches under his shirt to grab his chin and flaunts his abs in the process. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SMTOWN/YOUTUBE

American pop-punk trio Blink-182’s new album, One More Time..., is their most significant release in a while. American band Blink-182 comprise (from left) Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus. PHOTO: BLINK-182/INSTAGRAM

With the members now in their late 40s and early 50s, it seems incongruent for them to still be peddling juvenile, sex-related jokes. A sentimental and touching piano ballad, Go Your Way is a tribute to his late mother Elizabeth and also dedicated to all parents who “protect, nurture and love their children unconditionally”, he says.

Singapore Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Suite Life: Desa Potato Head is making Bali a better placeRegenerative travel is trending now, but this beach club started doing good in Bali 10 years ago. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Paddlers in canoes not wearing life jackets off coast of Sentosa raise concernA steersman on a boat was concerned to see paddlers at sea not wearing life jackets in the wake of the recent death of a kayaker near the area.
Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

STFOREIGNDESK: The Life List: Late actor Matthew Perry’s five most iconic moments on FriendsHe shot to fame as the neurotic and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: STForeignDesk | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Indian school for wrestling helps women chase life and glorySISAI, India : Driven by dreams of winning medals for their country, two dozen girls and young women train to become wrestlers in a cluster of white one-storey buildings set on a dusty track winding through farmland on the edge a north Indian village.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: The Life List: Seven ways to cut salt from your dietHabitually finishing soups, gravies and sauces could tip one over the recommended daily sodium limit Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: Work-life balance vs salary: What do Singaporeans want?pstrongA survey was conducted to delve into the motivations behind Singaporeans' career choices./strong/p pA four-part survey titled "What Singapore Workers Want" conducted by recruitment agency Reeracoen, revealed that work-life balance is a higher priority for Singaporean employees than monetary rewards.
Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕