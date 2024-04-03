Lewis Hamilton to Focus on Film and Fashion After Racing Career

Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One star, is planning to focus on film and fashion after retiring from racing. He has sought advice from retired athletes like Boris Becker, Serena Williams, and Michael Jordan, who have shared their experiences of the fear and lack of preparation for life after sports.

Hamilton wants to avoid the mistakes of others who stopped too early or stayed too long in their careers without a plan for the future.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Father and wife's illnesses focus attention on future king, Prince WilliamLONDON – With both his father King Charles and his wife Kate absent from public duties as they undergo treatment for cancer, Britain's Prince William has come under the media and public spotlight like never before. As heir to the throne and as a son of the late Princess...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Defence Minister to Focus on Maintaining Military Superiority in Washington VisitIsraeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his visit to Washington this week would focus on maintaining Israel's military superiority in the Middle East and achieving victory over Hamas.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Sailing-Schneiter hands Outteridge Swiss SailGP helm to focus on OlympicsLONDON : Swiss SailGP Team's Sebastien Schneiter is stepping away from the helm for the rest of this season to focus on winning an Olympic medal in sailing's 49er class with Arno de Planta.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Hamilton backs Susie Wolff's legal action against FIAMELBOURNE : Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has applauded Susie Wolff for taking legal action against the governing FIA, saying he hopes it will improve transparency and accountability in the sport.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Verstappen wants more focus on car, not Red Bull dramaMELBOURNE : Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has backed Red Bull's handling of a complaint against boss Christian Horner and said the saga has had no impact on how he feels racing for the team.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Venture capitalists sharpen focus on targeting startups’ profit pathspstrongDeal activity in Asia Pacific fell 26.3% YoY in 2023, but an expert suggests that years after a ‘bad year’ are always ‘exceptionally good.’/strong/p pMerely having a unique product is insufficient for securing funding from cautious venture capital (VC) firms that are now keen on prioritising investments with a clear return profile.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »