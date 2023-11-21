Leveraging AI in Singapore’s Legal Industry to Improve Efficiency and Client Satisfaction

Leveraging AI in Singapore’s legal industry improves efficiency and client satisfaction, says Edric Pan, Deputy Managing Partner Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP. Singapore’s legal industry is steadily embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its services, mainly for enhancing efficiency and meeting the evolving demands of clients.

Edric Pan, Deputy Managing Partner Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP, said that digitalisation, particularly the integration of AI, is both a challenge and an opportunity for the legal industry as it aims to respond to demands for faster and more comprehensive legal services without compromising on quality. “We see this to some extent as a challenge, but also as an opportunity to step back, analyze the work that we do, and realize the way we do that work, and to reinvent ourselves to serve this AI wave and not get swept under by it,” he said. He mentioned that Dentons Rodyk has embraced the use of AI in automating time-intensive tasks traditionally performed by lawyers, such as document review, due diligence, and basic legal researc





