PHOTO: Facebook/Complaint Singapore/Oliver OngWhen they told him he could reuse his helmet for his next training cycle, they certainly didn't mean he could recycle it.

A big bag of army equipment has been found beside a recycling bin - presumably thrown away - below an HDB block at the void deck, according to a post on Complaint Singapore on Monday (Oct 30) by user Oliver Ong.!" Ong commented in jest. "Even the army equipment also retire, throw away at the void deck beside the recycling bin."In the photograph he shared, an open duffel bag with some SAF army equipment can be seen, inclusive of knee pads, a helmet and a field pack.

"It's already no longer in use so it will be up to Mindef (Ministry of Defence) to decide whether it should be a chargeable offence or not," one user said. Another commented: "By right this should be disposed of at the proper areas. They shouldn't be throwing it away like that."where people can dispose uniforms and equipment at, adding that whoever threw these items away must have "placed it at the wrong recycling bin". headtopics.com

Other users, however, fully embraced the recycling spirit of the person who binned it at the void deck."Wow, where? I need the new helmet, my old helmet is cracked," another comment admitted. Explaining the rush to snag the discarded equipment, a netizen said: "Some people legitimately need the helmet.

"If you lose it in NS or ICT it will cost a few hundred dollars to replace. I know people in my unit who lost the helmet then had to borrow in order to avoid burning a hole in their wallet."According to the NS Matters website, servicemen who have fulfilled their ORNS (Operationally-Ready National Service) activities may dispose of personal equipment by returning them to the any SAF eMart outlet or Army Logistics Base. headtopics.com

