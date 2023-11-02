League and union discuss on-ice safety after player's death in England

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in an ESPN report on Wednesday (Nov 1) that the league wants to prioritise protection but added that players have the right to make decisions for themselves. "Whether it's something that's mandated directly or on a phased-in basis, that's something we'll discuss with the players' association," Bettman said after a news conference at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where two outdoor NHL games will be played in February.

According to the report, Bettman said the issue of neck protection is not new and the NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) had already been looking at ways to better protect players from cuts to the wrist, leg or worse through a joint committee.

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), which is the sport's governing body in England and Wales, said this week the safety of players must take precedence above all else and made neck guards mandatory from Jan 1 for all on-ice activities.

The EIHA did not make neck guards mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues but made a "strong recommendation" that players at all levels across English Ice Hockey start using a neck guard.

The NHL/NHLPA Protective Subcommittee has been working to make sure players have access to cut-resistant equipment to address injuries to arms and legs that have occurred in recent years. The NHLPA also educates players each year on the benefits of wearing the cut-resistant equipment so they can make informed equipment choices.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: England's May announces retirement from international dutyEngland wing Jonny May has announced his retirement from international rugby, having scored 36 tries in 78 tests, the 33-year-old announced on Tuesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Greenwood returns to Man City for assessment after head injury with EnglandEngland's Alex Greenwood was carried off the pitch on a stretcher following a clash of heads in their Women's Nations League defeat in Belgium on Tuesday, and will now return to Manchester City for assessment, her club said on Wednesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Team GB Olympic qualification may rest on Scotland losing to EnglandEngland's 3-2 defeat away by Belgium on Tuesday not only meant they slipped to third in their Women's Nations League group, but put Team GB's 2024 Olympic participation in jeopardy, and now leaves Scotland in a bizarre position.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Melbourne City boss Vidosic dumped after two games of A-League seasonMELBOURNE : Melbourne City manager Rado Vidosic has been sacked two games into the A-League season and replaced by Aurelio Vidmar.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Liverpool's Thiago still out for League Cup tie, club's thoughts with DiazLIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool will again be without Thiago Alcantara for Wednesday's League Cup tie at Bournemouth, said assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who added that the club's thoughts are with Luis Diaz after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday (Oct 28).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: West Ham knock Arsenal out of League Cup in last-16 with 3-1 victoryWest Ham United knocked Arsenal out of the League Cup with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from Gunners defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕