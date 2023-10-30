Leaders' Retreat: Singapore-Johor special economic zone deal to boost flow of people, goods set to be signed in Jan 2024

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim shake hands after a joint press conference at the Istana on Oct 30, 2023, where they held their Leaders' Retreat.

Mr Lee was speaking to the media after meeting his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic Mr Lee and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke to the media following the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat — where they discussed a variety of matters including economic collaborations, outstanding bilateral issues, the Rapid Transit System Link between Johor and Singapore, as well as congestion at the land checkpoints.

Second, the SEZ would also allow for "easier arrangements for the flow of people who have to work on both sides of the Causeway", and that investor companies would be able to get "the right mix" of professionals, skilled workers and other general workers.

Mr Anwar said that Malaysia would “try our best to accelerate the process”, and that he had set a short timeline to agree on the parameters for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by mid-January. In a joint statement by Mr Lee and Mr Anwar, the two leaders noted that Singapore is the second largest foreign investor in Iskandar Malaysia, with S$9.5 billion worth of investments committed between 2006 and June 2023.

This will provide funding support for Singapore and Malaysia enterprises to jointly pursue opportunities in third countries and conduct joint pilots in each other's countries, especially in emerging areas such as green economy and digital economy.

