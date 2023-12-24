Lawyers for Trump ask appeals court to toss federal indictment

Lawyers for former US president Donald Trump asked an appeals court in Washington on Dec 23 to toss a federal indictment accusing him of arguing that he was immune to the charges because they arose from actions he had taken while he was in the White House.

The weekend filing to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was the latest salvo in a long-running and crucial battle between Trump and the special counsel, Mr Jack Smith, over whether the former president enjoys immunity to the election interference charges. The case has now touched all three levels of the federal court system, including the Supreme Court, which on Dec 22 declined Mr Smith’s request to intervene and hear the case before the appeals court. The ultimate resolution of the issue will have a significant effect not only on the overall viability of the election interference case but also on whether a trial on the charges is postponed until the heart of the 2024 campaign – or even until after the election. At that point, if Trump wins the presidency, he could order the charges to be dropped





