'Last' Beatles song written by late John Lennon with AI-cleaned vocals set for release

Former Beatles Ringo Starr (left) and Paul McCartney are set to release a new record written by former bandmate John Lennon.created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on Nov 2, the two living former members of the British group, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, revealed Thursday.

McCartney, 81, announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer as “the last Beatles song”. A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray – best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones – will premiere on YouTube, featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.

Working with Peter Jackson, the film director best known as director of the Lord of The Rings trilogy and also behind the 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back”, AI was used to separate Lennon’s voice from the piano chords.“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear,” McCartney said, in comments published alongside the announcement of the release date.“In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing. headtopics.com

Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr’s drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney – inspired by Harrison – and more backing vocals. Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58.

Two other songs, “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love”, were cleaned up by the producer Jeff Lynne, and released in 1995 and 1996. AI has now made that possible, though its use in music is the subject of industry-wide debate, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess. headtopics.com

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Lennon and Ono, said it was “incredibly touching” to hear the former Beatles working together again “after all the years that dad had been gone”.

