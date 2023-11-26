Large Outbreaks of Diseases Killing Children Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

Large outbreaks of diseases that primarily kill children are spreading around the world, a grim legacy of disruptions to health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic that have left more than 60 million children without a single dose of standard childhood vaccines. By midway through this year, 47 countries were reporting serious measles outbreaks, compared with 16 countries in June 2020.

Nigeria is currently facing the largest diphtheria outbreak in its history, with more than 17,000 suspected cases and nearly 600 deaths so far. Twelve countries, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, are reporting circulating polio virus.So-called “zero-dose children” account for nearly half of all child deaths from vaccine-preventable illnesses, according to Gavi, the organisation that helps fund vaccination in low- and middle-income countries. An additional 85 million children are under immunised as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic – that is, they received only part of the standard course of several shots required to be fully protected from a particular diseas





