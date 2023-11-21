Land near Stevens MRT interchange to be developed for residential use

The land, SLA and URA said in a joint statement, is slated for future residential use – "support housing demand and enhance the residential character of the precinct".The club is located at the junction of Whitley Road and Dunearn Road. Its close proximity to Stevens MRT interchange will enable future residents to benefit from transport infrastructure and connectivity to the city and around the island.
"This is also in line with the focus of redeveloping brownfield sites as much as possible to meet future demand for land, includingThe Business Times reported that the land would likely be highly coveted. Besides its proximity to the MRT, it's also located near the Botanic Gardens and popular schools, such as Singapore Chinese Girls' School, Anglo-Chinese School, Nanyang Primary and St Joseph's Institution. RTC can still continue to operate until the land lease expires on 17 October 2026. Thereafter, the club will have to return the land to the stat
