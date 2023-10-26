KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card boast an impressive bonus earn rate suited for SIA fans

KrisFlyer miles chasers, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card might be the easiest, most fuss-free miles card for you. This card lets you earn KrisFlyer miles directly with no conversion fee (unlike miles cards like theThe bonus earn rates are also generous, at up to three KrisFlyer miles per dollar (mpd) spent on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop and Kris+ purchases.

– S$10 Sign Up Bonus on Kris+ when you input the code KPUOB2324 during your first login (Till 31 Dec 2024) – Fast track to KrisFlyer Elite Silver status—spend min. S$5,000 on Singapore Airlines Group-related transactions within first year – Scoot privileges: Priority check-in and boarding, additional baggage allowance, standard seat selection, booking flexibility waiverThe KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is an entry-level miles card that earns you KrisFlyer miles directly.

When it’s that time of the year to renew your card, UOB will give you 10,000 renewal bonus miles for paying the annual fee. . To enjoy these benefits, you’ll need to make your booking through the dedicated KrisFlyer UOB site. headtopics.com

There’s one thing UOB cards are great for though, based on 2023’s track record so far — concert ticket pre-sales! First Coldplay, then Taylor Swift, and now Ed Sheeran too.From now till Dec 31, 2023, you can get up to 31,000 KrisFlyer Miles plus your first year annual fee of S$194.40 waived when you sign up for a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card as a new-to-UOB cardmember.

