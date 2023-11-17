Korean Women Face Criticism for Short Haircuts

It has been three years since office worker Kim Ah-yeon chopped her long locks off and got a boy’s haircut. And till today, she still gets asked why she keeps her hair so short and why she chooses to be so “unfeminine”. Walking on the streets, she sometimes gets hurled insults like “You look disgusting!” and “Why do you look like a man?”, and even gets called a witch.
In the office, she notices that some male colleagues will shun her and deliberately ignore her when she greets them in the morning. “I feel pressured by my family and society every single day. My short hair does not cause hurt to other people, yet they call me gross and tell me to be more feminine,” she told The Straits Times. Ms Kim Ah-yeon, 28, is one of the growing hundreds of participants of an online campaign that encourages Korean women to show off their short crops with the hashtag #women_shortcut_campaign.The attacker was a man in his 20s, who accused the victim of being a feminist since she has short hai
