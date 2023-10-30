KKR to invest $400 million in Malaysia subsea telco cable services firm

SINGAPORE : U.S. private equity firm KKR has signed an agreement to invest $400 million in Malaysian subsea telecommunications cable services provider OMS Group, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.The deal marks KKR's latest investment in Southeast Asia digital infrastructure, adding to its existing investments that includes the regional data center of Singapore Telecommunications and Philippines-based digital infrastructure company Pinnacle Towers.

KKR's investment will be used to accelerate OMS' growth, including expanding fleet size and capabilities and investing in cable landing stations and subsea cable routes, the statement said. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Woman transfers $400 to Thai bank account for 'Singapore Pools ticket' after seeing Facebook post, gets scammedIt is not something she is proud of. A woman lost $400 after responding to a Facebook post and wants to share what happened so others don't fall for the same scam. 'I know it is embarrassing that I got scammed, but I still would like the media to know and create awareness. That is my main motive,' said Stomp... Read more ⮕

Lee Kuan Yew Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Straits Times Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

As Singapore commemorates LKY100, remember what his generation of leaders stood for: PM LeePrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Oct 29) urged Singapore to remember what the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his generation stood for, as the country marked his 100th birthday. Alif Amsyar reports. Read more ⮕

Lee Hsien Loong Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕