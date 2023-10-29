KK Women and Children’s Hospital adopts new advanced minimally invasive surgery to perform hysterectomies

Recognizing the importance of expanding its surgical team, the hospital is actively engaged in training more doctors to ensure the continued availability of this remarkable technique.

With more than 200 successful procedures completed thus far, it is estimated that approximately 400 patients each year will enjoy the advantages of this advanced minimally invasive surgery, which is primarily geared towards patients with conditions such as uterine fibroids, endometrial hyperplasia, and abnormal uterine bleeding.

Ms Liu (transliterated from Mandarin), one of the patients who underwent this procedure at KKH, opted for it to mitigate the risk of cancer. In her case, the surgery involved the removal of her fallopian tubes and ovaries, which was carried out successfully. She recounted her experience to Channel 8 news, saying that she was able to resume normal activities soon after the operation and didn't require prescribed painkillers upon returning home.

Apart from KKH, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) also offers this minimally invasive surgical option, which highlights its growing prominence in the field of gynaecological surgery. KKH, which conducts approximately 1,000 hysterectomies each year, anticipates that half of these surgeries will benefit from this groundbreaking technique, especially for patients with precancerous lesions or cancer, as well as those with benign conditions like pelvic organ prolapse.