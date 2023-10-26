Kiribati atoll gets US wharf as China eyes airport

US President Joe Biden chats with Kiribati President Taneti Maamau (R) as Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown looks on, on Sept 25.

SYDNEY - A Pacific atoll 3,200km west of Hawaii appears set for a construction boom, with the United States and Australia on Thursday pledging a wharf for remote Kanton Island as China considers plans to revive a World War II airfield.

Kiribati's population of 115,000 is scattered among 33 atolls over 3.5 million sq km of ocean, and it has been a base for both US and Chinese space tracking stations at different times. One atoll in particular has recently become a focus for Washington and Beijing, after China resumed diplomatic ties with Kiribati, pronounced "kiribass", in 2019.

Kanton Island is a strip of land, just 50m wide in some places, whose 43km length encloses a parallelogram-shaped lagoon. During World War II, it was a US military base with a wharf big enough for large ships and a refuelling stop for flights between the US and Australia.In a joint statement on Thursday, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said they would co-finance maritime infrastructure in Kiribati and rebuild Kanton Wharf.

The US had already committed US$29 million (S$39.76 million) to help Kiribati youth employment at a White House summit for the Pacific Islands in September. China, for its part, sent experts to the atoll in March to conduct a feasibility study to build a Kanton Island airport, with Chinese visitors able to travel to Kiribati visa-free from October.

A Chinese diplomat in Kiribati told Reuters in a statement on Thursday that the proposal was still being studied.The Chinese diplomat said Kiribati had pulled out of China’s Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in October, citing its need to prepare to host a Pacific Islands fisheries meeting.

