King Charles III delivers speech during State Opening of Parliament

Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords Chamber on Nov 7.on Tuesday, formally opening the UK Parliament with a run-down of his government’s legislative plans as an election looms. From a golden throne in the House of Lords, the 74-year-old monarch outlined Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wish list of new laws that reinforced dividing lines with the main opposition Labour Party.
Several dozen protestors outside Parliament chanted “Not my king” and “What a waste of money” as King Charles addressed lawmakers in the diamond-studded Imperial State Crown, a long crimson robe and Royal Navy uniform. The 10-minute speech came as the Tories, in power since 2010, trail Labour by double-digits in most opinion polls before a general election widely expected next year. The ceremonial address was King Charles’s first as head of state, although he had a dry run deputising for his mother Queen Elizabeth II in May last year. It was also Mr Sunak’s first since succeeding Ms Liz Truss, who took over from Mr Boris Johnson as prime minister just two days before the queen’s death and lasted only 49 days in office. “It is mindful of the legacy of service and devotion to this country set by my beloved mother, the late Queen, that I deliver this, the first King’s Speech in over 70 years,” said King Charles, beginning the speec
