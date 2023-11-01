KG Catering gets S$6,000 fine over hygiene lapses such as cockroach, rodent infestations linked to 92 food poisoning cases

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports of three separate incidents of gastroenteritis involving 92 people between Sept 20, 2022 and March 11 this year.SFA and MOH officers conducted joint inspections at the KG Catering's premises on three occasions and found multiple food safety lapses, it added.

They included cockroach and rodent infestations, improper storage of food and poorly maintained premises. In the interest of public health, SFA suspended KG Catering's food business operations from Nov 9, 2022 to Feb 1 this year.

The licensee was also directed to rectify the lapses and take the necessary measures to improve food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises, said SFAFood safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain, said SFA.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," said the agency. Food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, it added.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act." If convicted, offenders may be fined up to S$2,000 and in the case of a continuing offence, a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction. CNABy clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

