KG Catering fined S$6,000 over hygiene lapses such as cockroach, rodent infestations

They included cockroach and rodent infestations, improper storage of food and poorly maintained premises. The licensee was also directed to rectify the lapses and take the necessary measures to improve food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises, said SFALive cockroaches were seen in the premises. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," said the agency. "SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."

