Key US inflation gauge holds steady in September

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.4 per cent from a year ago - the same rate as in the preceding two months - said the Commerce Department.

While consumer inflation has cooled, the latest figures remain well above officials' 2 per cent target and could prompt further action. A separate report released Friday by the University of Michigan indicated consumer sentiment weakened in October, with lower expectations about business conditions and personal finances.

Meanwhile, consumption accelerated between August and September, boosted by spending on services such as international travel and on housing and health care, Commerce Department data showed. For now, it appears that"inflation is coming down while growth remains robust, contrary to what many had predicted," said White House National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard in a speech on Friday. headtopics.com

