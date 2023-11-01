Key China gathering sees bigger role for Communist Party in finance

The gathering, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, said China would set up a mechanism for resolving local debt risks and managing local government debt. China will “persist in taking risk prevention and control as the eternal theme of financial work,” it was quoted as saying.

and 92 trillion yuan (S$17.2 trillion) in local government debt, including debt of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs). “The government will likely tighten financial regulation in the next five years to prevent systemic crisis.”

The conference, usually held once every five years, did not take place in 2022. The last one was in 2017. China will improve the mechanism of the party’s leadership in financial work, with the Central Financial Commission playing its role, the conference was quoted as saying.

