Kazakhstan mourns for 42 dead in ArcelorMittal mine disaster

The tragedy, which struck at the Kostenko coal mine in the Karaganda region on Saturday, came after a series of deadly incidents at ArcelorMittal mines and has prompted the nationalisation of the company's local affiliate.Rescuers earlier warned that chances of finding the remaining miners alive were"very low", due to the lack of ventilation and the force of Saturday's explosion, which spread over 2km.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered cooperation with the Luxembourg-based company to be"brought to an end".Speaking to victims' relatives at the mine, Tokayev called ArcelorMittal"the worst enterprise in Kazakhstan's history in terms of cooperation with the government".

"ArcelorMittal can confirm that the two parties have ... signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the global steel giant stated, adding that it was committed to"finalising this transaction as soon as possible". headtopics.com

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, about 200 miners have died in Kazakhstan, the vast majority at ArcelorMittal sites. Outside a hospital in Karaganda, relatives of those who had survived the blast were thanking the heavens."Two of his ribs were slightly torn apart from the blow and he had surgery to put them back in place," he added.

But a lack of investment and inadequate safety standards were repeatedly criticised by the authorities, while trade unions called for tighter government control.

