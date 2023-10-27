Kayaker who died was former nurse who loved cats, helping people: 'Gentle, friendly and kind girl'

on Sunday, was a soft-spoken, polite and hard-working student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), where she earned her degree in nursing.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Prof Siow, who is also SIT assistant provost of student experience, said: “We are deeply saddened by SIT alumnus Chew Jia Tian’s passing, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”Ms Chew was a cat lover who made donations to projects such as Toa Payoh North Cats, which helps feed stray cats.

“When we first requested help with food donations, Jia Tian reached out and donated a generous sum to help me out.” By Locals, For Locals. . Always wanted to know who is the mind behind Rough Beauty? Meet Chew Jia Tian, Founder of Rough...“She was a really generous, humble, and kind lady,” said Ms Li, who works as a bank officer. “Friendly, even though she didn’t know me when she first reached out to help.” headtopics.com

Ms Miaw Jen, 37, said: “She was a gentle, friendly and kind girl who was always willing to go the extra mile to help people and make things right.” “She usually wore just a basic t-shirt and jeans – it was her plain, girl-next-door beauty that stood out.”

As a former nurse, she said she knew that frequent hand-washing could lead to dry skin, so she began paying attention to materials and production methods of skin care products, said the Lianhe Zaobao report. headtopics.com

