K-drama star Jung Hae-in teases possibility of another DP season, concert and movie next year

“So DP is on its second season, and I don’t know yet when it’s going to be, but hopefully we’ll have season 3 soon,” said Jung, who plays private Ahn Jun-ho, in the show revolving around Korean military police. He added that also hopes to see his character get promoted to the status of corporal.also hinted at a couple of new projects next year: An unnamed movie he’s set to film (“I’m not in perfect shape at the moment for next year’s filming!”) and a concert.

“I love to sing, and when so many fans tell me that I’m a good singer, it gives me a lot of confidence. I’m actually planning a concert, I can promise you that I’ll be singing a lot more then,” he said.

On a more serious note, Jung also shared how he felt every time he finishes a project. Following the final heartbreaking scene in Snowdrop, Jung told his fans he was still tearing up as he left the set for the last time.

“For this scene, I remember not drinking water for 2 days prior to the filming. Once the scene was over, I drank a lot of water to quench my thirst and hydrate myself,” he recalled. Jung also threw autographed paper planes and rolls of bandage from the stage to his fans – both of which were a nod to his K-drama Snowdrop, making the gift all the more meaningful.Jung Hae-in throwing paper planes into the crowd. (Photo: Penny Wong)

