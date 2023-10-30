K-drama star Jung Hae-in snaps wefies with fans at first fan meeting in Singapore

South Korean actor Jung Hae-in at a press conference held prior to his fan meeting at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Oct 29.For the handful of lucky fans chosen to go on stage and receive a gift from Jung Hae-in at his first fan meeting in Singapore on Sunday evening, hugs and multiple wefies taken by the South Korean actor were the order of the day.
Instead of using a photographer, Jung took the phones of fans who went on stage and personally snapped pictures. He even made sure to get multiple angles with different poses. The K-drama star – known for series such as the gritty Netflix military drama D.P. (2021 to 2023) and “noona” (Korean for older sister) romance Something In The Rain (2018) – also prepared four songs for fans.
Jung, who was last in town in November 2022 to promote the science-fiction series Connect (2022) at a Disney+ content showcase, seemed surprised at how passionate local fans were. Jung made his name as a versatile actor over a decade of work. He played a wrongfully accused inmate in the critically acclaimed black comedy Prison Playbook (2017 to 2018) and stole hearts as the dreamy younger boyfriend of actress Son Ye-jin in Something In The Rain. headtopics.com
South Korean actor Jung Hae-in singing Crazy, the theme song of his drama D.P. (2021 to 2023) during his fan meeting session at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Oct 29. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO
He recalled: “I asked the director if we would film his death as the final scene on the final day of filming and he agreed. I remember leaving the set feeling sad and rueful.”When his topless scene from romance drama While You Were Sleeping (2017) played on the big screen, fans cheered loudly. headtopics.com
Jung also jokingly mocked some of his own performances, such as that in the hugely popular fantasy romance Goblin (2016 to 2017). He played protagonist Eun-tak’s (Kim Go-eun) first love in the series. He has a scene where he suavely catches a baseball in mid-air to stop it from hitting her.