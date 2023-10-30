K-drama star Jung Hae-in snaps wefies with fans at first fan meeting in Singapore

South Korean actor Jung Hae-in at a press conference held prior to his fan meeting at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Oct 29.
The 35-year-old actor went above and beyond at the nearly 2½-hour event with 1,500 attendees held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. At one point, he invited an enthusiastic male fan, who had caught his attention with his loud screams, on stage to play ddakji – a traditional Korean game involving folded paper tiles – with him.
He sang D.P.’s theme song Crazy, French singer Carla Bruni’s Stand By Your Man and South Korean singer Lim Young-woong’s Grain Of Sand, ending the night with K-pop soloist Hyolyn’s sweet number, I Choose To Love You. headtopics.com
Jung, who was last in town in November 2022 to promote the science-fiction series Connect (2022) at a Disney+ content showcase, seemed surprised at how passionate local fans were. Jung made his name as a versatile actor over a decade of work. He played a wrongfully accused inmate in the critically acclaimed black comedy Prison Playbook (2017 to 2018) and stole hearts as the dreamy younger boyfriend of actress Son Ye-jin in Something In The Rain.
South Korean actor Jung Hae-in singing Crazy, the theme song of his drama D.P. (2021 to 2023) during his fan meeting session at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Oct 29. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO headtopics.com
He recalled: “I asked the director if we would film his death as the final scene on the final day of filming and he agreed. I remember leaving the set feeling sad and rueful.”When his topless scene from romance drama While You Were Sleeping (2017) played on the big screen, fans cheered loudly.