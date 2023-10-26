Just a misunderstanding? Tourist accuses shopkeeper of switching price signage on souvenirs

Twitch streamer Andy - better known as "Cooksux" - was buying souvenir T-shirts in Singapore when a shopkeeper changed prices by flipping a signboard over before his eyes in a video uploaded to TikTok last Thursday (Oct 19).Andy was travelling with fellow American Twitch streamer Jake, also known as JakenbakeLIVE, and looking for souvenirs in Singapore, with some netizens pointing out that they were in Bugis Street.

The duo were enticed by Singapore-themed T-shirts in the shop and decided to take a look, hoping for a good deal. As they entered the shop and spoke with the shopkeeper, Andy asked if the shirts were being sold at four for $10.With a laugh, the shopkeeper apologised before flipping a sign over - it previously read "one for $4" and "three for $10", but was changed to "one for $10" and "two for $15"."Wait a minute, we just saw you do that!" Andy exclaimed.

Although the shopkeeper did eventually make good on offering the deal that Jake and Andy were looking for, netizens still expressed shock at his actions."What's the point of changing when they have already seen the prices?" A user also questioned."He probably just used the wrong side of the signage for the T-shirts," a user said. "$4 for a tee in Singapore is beyond rare. headtopics.com

Commented another user: "Think he used that board for many things, hence prices on both sides. Might have flipped over by accident. If he wanted to cheat he wouldn't tell them." According to Jake's previous livestreams on Twitch, the last time the duo visited Singapore was in March last year.

