Jurong West Hawker Centre reopens with more food options after 3-year closure

New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: Jurong West Hawker Centre officially reopened on Sunday (Oct 29) after more than three years, offering a wider variety of stalls and more food options.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for the West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC), said over 2,000 households in the vicinity participated in the survey.

There are now 39 stalls selling cooked food, up from 34 previously, while the number of seats has increased by more than 100 to almost 600. Parts of the carpark and loading bay on the first storey were also removed or relocated to make space for the stalls and dining area. However, this has reduced the number of parking lots on the premises. headtopics.com

Mr Lee, who visited the hawker centre during a soft launch last month, said in a Facebook post that food choices include wanton mee, nasi padang, economy rice, prawn noodle, prata, pizza, minjiang kueh, grilled fish and bubble tea.

First-time hawker Noor Aisha Mohamed Ibrahim, who runs the Al Nadhira Indian Muslim Food stall, is among seven vendors involved in such an arrangement to re-supply ingredients and equipment. Mr Erik Wang, CEO of Chang Cheng Mee Wah Food Industries, the operator’s parent company, said centralised procurement also helps stallowners save on costs, which he hopes can translate into more affordable food for consumers. headtopics.com

Jurong West Hawker Centre reopens after 3-year closureJurong West Hawker Centre has officially reopened after being closed for more than three years. Now under new management, the centre's revamp goes beyond new seating and food choices. Marcus Tan reports.

