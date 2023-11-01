HEAD TOPICS

Jungkook's Seven becomes fastest track to hit one billion streams on Spotify

Jungkook's song Seven has become the fastest track to hit one billion streams on Spotify. The BTS singer's debut solo single, released in collaboration with rapper Latto, reached the milestone just 108 days after its release and surpassed Miley Cyrus' hit Flowers — which took 112 days to hit the billion mark when it was released earlier this year.

The streaming giant posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: "On October 30, Jung Kook's 'Seven (feat. Latto)' became the fastest song to reach 1 Billion streams in Spotify history."Jungkook — who is releasing his album Golden later this week — first teased that the record was "on its way" last month.Jungkook answered: "My solo album… My solo album is on its way.

In the same chat, the 26-year-old star gave insight into how he prepared to go into the studio with Jack Harlow on the follow-up single 3D. He said: "Back in the day when I was a trainee, I listened to a lot of songs to prepare for our work. When I started working on this song, I got the sense that it could really appeal to people who know early 2000s music.

"There's a sense of nostalgia. But I also felt it could also appeal to younger people with its sophisticated feel, and that kind of direction felt right to me. I also paid close attention to the pronunciation, the feel of the lyrics, and overall content so that I could bring that feeling to life."

