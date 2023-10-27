Jung Hae-in shares what he's looking forward to in Singapore ahead of fan-meet

October 27, 2023 8:23 AMWhen it comes to favourite local sweet treats for tourists, kaya toast is a popular answer and it's no different for this South Korean actor.

Nearly a year after his last visit to promote his K-drama Connect, Jung Hae-in will be hitting our shores again this Sunday (Oct 29) for his first fan-meet in Singapore. The 35-year-old shared with AsiaOne: "I had kaya toast then and it was so delicious. I would love to visit Universal Studios this time."

Hae-in rose to fame after the 2017 K-drama While You Were Sleeping, and cemented his career with lead roles in Something in the Rain (2018) and D.P. (2021). More recently, he went on Actors on the Road: Scotland, where he travelled with fellow actor Im Si-wan., he said: "I love whiskey, and Scotland is famous for its whiskey. I know it doesn't suit me but I love it. If you watch my show… you'll be able to see my love for it." headtopics.com

We asked him if he prefers travelling solo and he responded that he likes travelling with family or friends.He added: "I enjoy being spontaneous and adventurous on my travels. I prefer travelling to cities and hence would probably visit more in the future.""I have never been to South America before, hence I would like to travel in some of the cities there," he said.

Bringing up a funny moment that happened during one of his travels, Hae-in recalled: "I once went on a trip without booking an accommodation and ended up checking into a random hotel that I visited just to use the toilet." headtopics.com

Organised by Viu, Hae-in's fan-meet The 10th Season will be held on Sunday Oct 29, 7pm at the Suntec Convention Centre Hall.Actors on the Road: Scotland, Something in the Rain and While You Were Sleeping are available on Viu.

Read more:

asiaonecom »

$2.6b project to refresh Singapore’s oldest MRT lines almost doneSix core systems were renewed on the North-South, East-West lines, including signalling and power. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Differences in Singapore's society must be watched carefully, handled properly: PM LeeSingapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says inherent fault lines in Singapore's diverse society must be watched carefully and handled properly, even as the country recognises and accepts its differences. He says the Internal Security Department plays a key role in tackling such challenges. Jeraldine Yap reports. Read more ⮕

Singapore claims two lawn bowls medals at Asian Para Games in HangzhouSINGAPORE: Team Singapore's lawn bowlers have picked up a silver and a bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, doubling the country's medal tally at the event. Read more ⮕

J.P. Morgan targets non-US expansion with eye on unicorns in SingaporeThe move could yield opportunities to continue serving such start-ups as they mature and grow. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore proposes shared responsibility framework for finish scamspstrongBoth financial institutions and telcos are held accountable for mitigating scams./strong/p pThe Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have jointly published a consultation paper proposing a Shared Responsibility Framework (SRF) for phishing scams. Read more ⮕

Vital to have a capable and vigilant Internal Security Department to protect Singapore: PM LeeAs the ISD marks its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted three security issues that Singapore faces. Read more ⮕