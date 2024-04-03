Joker Xue Fans Furious as Miriam Yeung Allegedly Chases Customers Out of Auckland Restaurant

Miriam Yeung, a popular singer, has sparked controversy after allegedly chasing away customers at an Auckland restaurant. She had booked the entire place for a private party, but the restaurant was still open to the public at 10pm.

As a result, customers, including Joker Xue's fans who were dining there, were asked to leave. A fan later criticized Miriam for acting like a diva and chasing others away.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYonline / 🏆 1. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'He's very thoughtful': Carina Lau on Tony Leung's romantic gesturesIn the latest episode of Hong Kong star Carina Lau's talkshow Jia Ren Zi You Yue, which aired yesterday (March 21), she was asked by her guest, actress Charlie Yeung, on the most romantic thing her actor husband Tony Leung has done for her. Carina, 58, shared that the couple are used to not seeing each other for long periods...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Bibigo mandu prawn dumplings recalled over undeclared egg allergenEgg was found in the products although it is not delcared on the packaging.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

16 bear cubs rescued from home in LaosA wildlife conservation charity found 17 cubs last week, but one had already died.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Sixteen bear cubs rescued from home in LaosA wildlife conservation charity found 17 cubs last week, but one had already died.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

South Korean police praise landfill worker for returning $29,000 to ownerMr Park found two plastic bags filled with bundles of 50,000 won notes in a landfill.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Complaints made in US, S’pore against local firm that promised quick returns on crypto investmentsST found discrepancies in InvesableAI's record with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »