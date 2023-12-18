Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link to Ease Traffic Congestion

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is a light rail stretching 4km that will play a big role in connecting both places when it is ready by end-2026. The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$2.9 billion). Touted as a game changer by both the Singapore and Malaysia governments, the rail shuttle service is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway, an issue that has frustrated hundreds of thousands of daily commuters and day-trippers for years.

The project, first announced in 2010, faced multiple delays before the first soil was turned in 2020. At the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat at the Istana in October, both Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence that the project is on track for completion by the end of 2026. A ceremony will be held in early 2024 to mark an important milestone - the completion of the drop-in span that will connect the RTS Link’s viaduct across the Strait of Johor. A railway viaduct is taking shape across the Strait of Joho





