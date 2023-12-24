HEAD TOPICS

Jobseekers in Singapore Prioritise Salary Information, According to JobStreet Salary Guide 2023

  • 📰 IndependentSG
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 39 sec. here
  • 13 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 57%
  • Publisher: 63%

Jobseekers in Singapore are prioritising salary information, with 38% expressing they “want to know the salary before they apply”. The JobStreet Salary Guide 2023 provides insights into salary trends across different specialisations and position levels.

Singapore, Jobseekers, Salary Information, Jobstreet Salary Guide 2023, Trends, Specialisations, Position Levels, Banking & Finance, Education, Tech Sector, Computer/IT

Jobseekers in Singapore are prioritising salary information, with 38% expressing they “want to know the salary before they apply”. The JobStreet Salary Guide 2023 provides insights into salary trends across different specialisations and position levels. The guide utilised full-time monthly salary data extracted from job ads on its platform. The analysis focused on excluding outliers and salaries below the country’s minimum wage for accuracy.

The Banking & Finance industry had a 68% surge in job ads and 10-34% salary increases. The Education sector witnessed a 105% surge in job listings, with a 21% increase in salaries. The tech sector, especially Computer/IT, experienced a 5x surge in the last year, contributing to a 16% salary increase

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Migrant worker in Singapore awarded S$13,677 in owed salaryAfter a mediation and legal process lasting close to six months, a migrant worker in Singapore finally received on Nov 21 salary owed to him by his previous employer, a sum that came up to S$13,677.
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Employers to Continue Issuing Bonuses Despite Weaker Hiring ClimateMore than eight in 10 Singapore employers still intend to hand out bonuses of at least a month’s salary, even as a weaker hiring climate beckons in 2024. Employers in the finance and real estate sector are most likely to issue larger average bonuses of over 1½ months’ salary.
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Employers to Continue Issuing Bonuses Despite Weaker Hiring ClimateMore than eight in 10 Singapore employers still intend to hand out bonuses of at least a month’s salary, even as a weaker hiring climate beckons in 2024. Employers in the finance and real estate sector are most likely to issue larger average bonuses of over one month’s salary.
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore to Support Small Island States in Climate Change FundSingapore will not claim from the climate change fund but will assist small island states in accessing the funds.
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore's Tianjin Eco-City attracts residents with its green and sustainable environmentXinjiang native Chen Lei shares her experience of living in Tianjin Eco-City and the reasons behind its growing popularity, including its low housing prices and easy access to nature.
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Foreign Demand for Property in Singapore Declines Due to Increased Stamp DutyThe recent increase in the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) has led to a decline in property transactions in Singapore. Local buyers are now dominating the market.
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »