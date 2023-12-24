Jobseekers in Singapore Prioritise Salary Information, According to JobStreet Salary Guide 2023

Jobseekers in Singapore are prioritising salary information, with 38% expressing they “want to know the salary before they apply”. The JobStreet Salary Guide 2023 provides insights into salary trends across different specialisations and position levels. The guide utilised full-time monthly salary data extracted from job ads on its platform. The analysis focused on excluding outliers and salaries below the country’s minimum wage for accuracy.

The Banking & Finance industry had a 68% surge in job ads and 10-34% salary increases. The Education sector witnessed a 105% surge in job listings, with a 21% increase in salaries. The tech sector, especially Computer/IT, experienced a 5x surge in the last year, contributing to a 16% salary increase





