Job scams surge in Singapore, employment platforms turn to technology

While International Fraud Awareness Week has ended, scams are still a real threat in Asia, especially in the job market. Job scams have surged in Singapore, with over 6,000 falling victim this year, resulting in losses of S$97 million, according to the Singapore Police Force. To tackle the rise in job scams, employment platforms are turning to technology. JobStreet, for instance, has implemented strong systems to verify job ads.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, its parent company, SEEK, scanned 7.8 million job ads across Asia Pacific. About 10% were manually reviewed, leading to the exclusion of 1,900 hirers, the closure of 350 hirer accounts due to fraud, and the removal of over 2,800 suspicious job ads.As scams get more sophisticated, people need to be “savvy” to spot the signs that a job offer could be a scam and avoid falling into the scammer’s traps. Scammers have shifted from using fear tactics to building trust, making it easier for victims to let their guard dow





