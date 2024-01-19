'I couldn't sleep well at night': Jessica Hsuan steps out of comfort zone to play devastated mother in new Mediacorp drama Jessica Hsuan said that she wanted to show her audiences a different side of herself through playing May Shaw in the new drama Kill Sera Sera.When Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan first accepted the role of May Shaw in the new Mediacorp drama Kill Sera Sera, she had one major worry.

"I can't capture the feeling of how a mother would feel losing her child because I don't have children of my own. I understand that it is definitely a devastating feeling but I can't feel it," the 53-year-old told AsiaOne in an interview for the new drama yesterday (Jan 18). Despite that, she wanted to play the role because it was different from the usual characters she portrays. "My manager told me that the character is quite dark and the plot is quite heavy and wanted to see if I was willing to take it up… I think to improve, this was needed and the only way because otherwise, I would always remain in my comfort zone," she share





