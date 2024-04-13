Jeanette Aw's Pineapple Financiers Return for Patisserie's Anniversary

Created in 2019 by local actress and patisserie chef Jeanette Aw , her pineapple financiers were introduced during the opening of Once Upon A Time in 2021. While pineapple pastries are usually brought out during Chinese New Year, Jeanette has other plans for her 'gold bars'. In celebration of her patisserie's upcoming anniversary, Jeanette decided it was only appropriate for them to make an appearance again.
In an Instagram post on Friday (April 12), Once Upon A Time wrote: 'We turn three in May and Chef Jeanette has decided to bring it back for our anniversary month.' She previously mentioned there were over a hundred other chocolate stores during the period before Valentine's Day in just Tokyo alone. A video posted on her Instagram account shows the opening of the event accompanied by the caption: 'Such a humbling experience. I'm so grateful.' After attending to her customers' purchases, taking pictures with some and even signing some chocolate boxes, Jeanette could be seen putting a 'sold out' sign in Japanese in the chocolate display case. In her own Instagram Story, Jeanette wrote: 'This is the biggest event in Japan so I really didn't know what to expect. I've been working on this for two years and there were challenges along the way. Today is the launch day in Nagoya. Finally.
Jeanette Aw Pineapple Financiers Patisserie Anniversary Once Upon A Time
Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »