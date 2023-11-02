Jealousy might have led to JB murder involving 2 Singaporeans: Johor police

The murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man outside a nightclub in Johor Bahru on Oct 27 is believed to have been motivated by jealousy, the Johor police said on Wednesday. Two Singaporean men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested in connection with the murder. The 26-year-old man was charged with murder and denied bail on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old man was charged for driving under the influence of drugs and granted bail on Monday. Both also face drug charges, reported China Press. They were apprehended after the Audi car they were in crashed into two vehicles and the front gate of Istana Besar, which is the royal palace of the Johor Sultan, at about 5.30am on Oct 27.

A 33-year-old Malaysian woman who was in the car was also arrested, but she was granted bail on Wednesday after being made a prosecution witness, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat told reporters on Wednesday morning.

In the press conference, which was livestreamed on Facebook, Mr Kamarul said a fight broke out over one of the alleged suspects’ girlfriend, which led to the fatal stabbing of the 25-year-old victim. He added that those found guilty of murder will face the death penalty. If they are spared the gallows, they could be jailed up to 40 years, or at least 30 years.

