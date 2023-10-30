Japanese shares hit 1990 highs on strong earnings, offshore demand

Japanese shares climbed to highs not seen since 1990 on Monday as strong earnings and offshore demand fuelled a three-week winning streak, while other Asian markets were more mixed with eyes fixed on the U.S. rate outlook. Japan's Nikkei added another 0.6 per cent to break its September peak and bring its gains for the month so far to a whopping 9.3 per cent.

Financial shares led the gains on Monday as investors prepare for an eventual end to negative rates, while auto makers have been benefiting from a weak yen and high exports. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, having climbed 2.8 per cent last week to a two-month high. The Black Friday sales will test the pulse of the consumer-driven U.S. economy this week, while the Thanksgiving holiday will make for thin market





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hosting Asian Games will \u0027wipe away\u0027 Japanese doubts, says top officialThe 2026 Asian Games in Japan can \u0022wipe away\u0022 public doubts over holding major sporting events, a senior official told AFP, following a wide-ranging corruption scandal surrounding the

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Asian Insider: Japanese mull where to flee if war comes | Asia’s most pristine lakeAsian Insider brings you insights into a fast-changing region from our network of correspondents and commentators. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Japanese city Nagoya bans walking on escalatorsPeople are now required to stand still on any escalators at train stations and other facilities in the city. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Explainer-What would Japanese intervention to boost the weak yen look like?TOKYO : Japanese authorities are facing renewed pressure to combat a sustained depreciation in the yen, as investors eye prospects of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates while the Bank of Japan remains wedded to its super low interest rate policy.Aside from verbal intervention, Japan's government has se

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Social media inspires Japanese women to dash into rickshaw pullingTOKYO — Rickshaw puller Yuka Akimoto breathlessly dashes down the streets of Tokyo under a scorching summer sun, two French tourists enjoying the sights from the back of her black, two-wheeled cart.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Most Japanese firms expect China's economic slowdown to persist into 2025TOKYO : Most Japanese companies expect a slowdown in China's economy to persist into 2025, with nearly two thirds of firms that operate there looking to shift some production elsewhere in search of sales in other markets, according to a Reuters monthly poll.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »