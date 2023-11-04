Japanese Prime Minister Kishida: Trilateral Cooperation to Protect Freedom of South China Sea Underway

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Philippine Congress "the trilateral cooperation to protect the freedom" of the South China Sea is under way. MANILA – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday his country, the Philippines and the United States were cooperating to protect the freedom of the South China Sea as he committed to help enhance Manila’s security capabilities

. “In the South China Sea, the trilateral cooperation to protect the freedom of the sea is under way,” Mr Kishida, who is on an official visit, said in an address before the Philippine Congress in Manila. Mr Kishida met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday, and the two leaders agreed to start negotiations on a reciprocal troop access deal to strengthen military cooperation amid an increasingly assertive China. Both the Philippines and Japan, two of the US’ closest Asian allies, have taken a strong line against what they see as aggressive behaviour by Chinese vessels amid decades-old disputes over maritime sovereignty.China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016Japan does not have any claim to the South China Sea, but has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Se

