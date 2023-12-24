Japanese father breaks tradition to take childcare leave

Like many young fathers in Japan, Mr Kazuki Matsuyama was hesitant to take childcare leave, fearful of the impact on his reputation, finances and career advancement. But the father of two boys, aged three and one, told The Straits Times: “As my wife’s sleep and mental health suffered, I, too, was affected as I was caught between work and family. It seemed like my family could fall apart.

” The 39-year-old, who works in digital media at Kyoto-based electronics giant Omron, did not take childcare leave when his first child was born. But witnessing his wife’s struggles led him to take a five-month sabbatical when his second son was born, helping out with chores and caring for his elder son





